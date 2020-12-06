Sadtu and Motshekga at daggers drawn over rewrite of leaked papers

Mugwena Maluleke, the union’s general secretary, said the “decision has left many learners and teachers distraught and frustrated. It undermines the work of our teachers and learners who worked under difficult circumstances due to Covid-19. Learners are being punished for something that is not of their making as only a few saw the paper.”

Spokesperson for the department Elijah Mhlanga told TimesLIVE on Sunday that the department would not take the threat of a legal challenge lying down.

“First, it is their prerogative to seek any relief they believe is necessary,” said Mhlanga.

“Second, the department will wait for the matter to get to court upon which it will be defended. Until the court papers are received it remains unclear what case they intend to make in court.

“As things stand the rewrite is taking place as announced by the minister on Friday.”

TimesLIVE