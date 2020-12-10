Carols by Candlelight to go virtual

The Sunshine Coast Hospice Carols by Candlelight and Tree of Lights will be a virtual event this year, and not take place at the Port Alfred Hospital grounds as in past years.

Hospice decided to change the format of the event because of Covid-19 restrictions and concerns.

The popular annual event used to draw both locals and holidaymakers with their picnic baskets at the hospital grounds, for a short message with a Christmas theme and carols led by the Port Alfred Baptist Church worship band. People were able to purchase lights in honour of a loved one who died of cancer, and the tree decorated with lights would be switched on.

The format of the virtual event will be communicated closer to the time.

You can still purchase your symbolic light for R20 in memory of a loved one or in celebration of life at Rosehill Mall on December 11 and 15.

Alternatively, you can make an EFT deposit for your light: Current account number: 4050102755, Branch code: 632005 ABSA Port Alfred, Reference: Your name and TOL.

Send proof of payment to 082-722-6442 or zeldaelliott@border.co.za

