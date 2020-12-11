WARD 3 & 4 – WATER RESTRICTION NOTICE

The community of ward 3 and 4 (Kenton, Bushman’s, Marselle & Klipfontein is experiencing severe water shortages due to breakdowns at the Albany Coast Water Treatment Plant, operated by the Amatola Water Board in Bushman’s.

The breakdowns have resulted to the plant producing insufficient water for the continuous supply for the community of Ward 3 & 4, subsequently the reservoir levels have dropped to an average level of 36% as of December 11 2020. The Municipality has to implement immediate drastic water restrictions in order to allow for the reservoir levels to build up sufficient capacity, therefore the water supply will be shut off during the following times until further notice:

Mid-day: 10am until 2pm

Evening: 10pm until 4am

The above water restrictions and low reservoir levels may result to certain high lying areas not receiving water during the times when the water supply would have been opened, however the Municipality will be carting to these areas and communal tanks in our communities.

The Municipality humbly apologizes for the inconvenience and we would also like to urge all community members to use water sparingly and encourage community members and businesses to invest in rain water storage tanks.

Use Water Sparingly

Municipal Manager Rolly Dumezweni

