Update from Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee

According to the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee (JOC) statement released today, the number of cumulative cases of Covid-19 in Ndlambe is 2,296, of which 127 are active, 2,103 have recovered, and 66 have died. They put the fatality rate at 3%.

The breakdown is:

Port Alfred – cumulative cases 1,279, active cases 68, recoveries 1,175, deaths 36, fatality rate 3%

Boesmansriviermond – cumulative cases 257, active cases 20, recoveries 232, deaths 5, fatality rate 2%

Kenton-on-Sea – cumulative cases 243, active cases 18, recoveries 220, deaths 5, fatality rate 2%

Alexandria – cumulative cases 306, active cases 14, recoveries 280, deaths 12, fatality rate 4%

Bathurst – cumulative cases 211, active cases 7, recoveries 196, deaths 3%, fatality rate 4%

The statement, in the name of mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, said: “The rising number of coronavirus infections in the Eastern Cape, and the potential for infections to spike out of control over the festive season resulted in an urgent meeting being held on December 11 between the Premier of the Eastern Cape and all executive mayors.

“Following this meeting, the Premier addressed a letter to the National Coronavirus Command Council on Friday, requesting that all beaches, recreational parks and open spaces in the Eastern Cape be closed and declared out of bounds for the festive season. He said that this decision was taken in an effort to minimise the mobility of people from high risk areas to low risk areas and vice versa, as well as to avoid large crowds gathering in recreational spaces,” the mayor continued.

President Ramaposa addressed the nation on December 14 declaring the Sarah Baartman District and the Garden Route to be coronavirus hotspots. New regulations were announced effective December 16 and confirmed in Government Gazette 43997 dated December 15.

“A meeting of the Ndlambe JOC was held yesterday [December 15] to discuss the interpretation of the rules announced in the Gazette pertinent to Ndlambe. In summary:

– The wearing of masks, covering both the nose and mouth is mandatory for every person when in a public place / place of business.

– All beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route are closed from 16 December to 3 January.

– All public parks are closed to the public from December 16 – January 3.

– No consumption of alcohol in public spaces including parks is allowed

– Rivers is open for licensed fishing and boating. When boating all protocols and capacity of craft should be adhered to.

– Hiking trails, excluding beach hikes, are open the public

– Fishing is allowed on the beach or riverbank, however, the fisherman must be in possession of a valid fishing license.

– Alcohol sales from retail outlets are restricted to Monday to Thursday 10am to 6pm.

– Closing times for churches, social venues, cinemas, casinos, restaurants, bars, taverns, sports art and culture facilities is 9pm daily.”

These regulations are to be communicated via loud hailing, radio, social media and through Talk of the Town, the mayor said.

