The current water situation in Ndlambe – 26 December 2020

The current water situation in Ndlambe is as follows:

WATER USAGE: Strict water restrictions remain throughout Ndlambe. The recent rains have been most welcome, however, this has not changed our current water crisis significantly. Residents are urged to please continue to adhere to restrictions and to conserve water. Every little drop counts.

The area reports are as follows:

PORT ALFRED: Dawie van Wyk of PARRA reported that after the recent rains, water levels have risen approximately 50cm below the top of the weir near the Sarel Hayward Dam. The level of the water behind the Weir is high enough for water to be pumped from behind the Weir. Water is currently being pumped from here into the Balancing Dam and the Nemato Water Treatment Works!

Service provider, P & S Consulting Engineers, was appointed to extract the remaining water from the base of the Sarel Hayward Dam. Since 18th December, temporary submersible pumps have been installed to pump water from the base of the Dam, below the level where water can be pumped using permanent pumps. In addition, the recent rains have enabled the pumping of a small quantity of water via temporary submersible pumps above the weir.

No water is currently being pumped into the Sarel Hayward Dam. All the water from temporary submersible pumps in the dam and three pumps at Pump Station no. 1 is going to the Balancing Dam. From here, water is pumped to the Water treatment plant at approximately 6Ml per day. The balancing dam is presently around 40% capacity. The plan is to build up the volume of water in the balancing dam, thus water is still being switched off to the various areas within Port Alfred from time to time to best manage the flow of water.

Service provider, Hallowed Ground, has been appointed to repair existing Pumps 1 – 4 to ensure that when dam levels rise, these pumps are fully functional.

The Director of Infrastructure and the Municipal Manger have negotiated with local farmer Hennie Nel, to allowing the connection of a pipeline from farm boreholes directly into the municipal water system. Service provider Empumalanga Trust has been appointed to supply and install the pipeline.

With the use of a helicopter, the course of the Kowie River was surveyed by Dep Director Babama, P+S Consulting Engineers, and a representative from the Dept of Water and Sanitation to ascertain if any illegal dams exist along river, restricting the flow of water to Port Alfred. No irregular damming was found.

The East Bank Dune pumps have been repaired and Central Boreholes checked.

Temporary water tanks have been supplied and installed at strategic positions throughout Port Alfred and Nemato and are being filled regularly.

With regard to the R/O plant, service provider QFS has been appointed. We can expect to see workers on site by 5th January 2021, and completion of the 2Ml R/O plant by the end of February 2021.

BATHURST: The Golden Ridge Dam is still critically low at approximately 15% capacity. Water conservation educations programs have been escalated throughout Bathurst.

KLEINEMONDE: Water is no longer being pumped from the Seafield area to supplement Port Alfred. Water supply to this area remains constant.

ALEXANDRIA/CANNON ROCKS: Water supply to Alexandria is stable, and reservoir levels are at 50% capacity. The whole area is receiving water, however, to maintain this status quo, water still has to be rationed every evening. Boreholes were recently commissioned to augment water for Alexandria. No water from the Cannon Rocks / Boknes supply is currently being pumped to Alexandra as that area is consuming the full quota. Levels in Cannon Rocks / Boknes supply is stable and reservoir levels recorded 89% and 77% respectively.

KENTON/BUSHMANS: Amatola Water reported that the 4.6Ml reservoir is presently at 45% capacity, and the 2Ml reservoir at 55.3% capacity, this is as a result of a recent blockage int eh line to Bushmans. Amatola Water further reported that boreholes 9, 10 and 11 near Diaz Cross are not functioning correctly and that a contractor is presently working on Borehole 9. The net result is that 2.8Ml is being produced instead of the 3.5Ml per day, which would be optimal. It is hoped that the R/O plants will be back up to speed and producing the required flow of water within the next couple of days.

Ndlambe Municipality

PLEASE USE WATER SPARINGLY

26 December 2020

