Stop fuelling panic, says health group as it debunks ‘fake news’ about hospital closures

Life Healthcare Group has dismissed as fake WhatsApp messages saying three of its hospitals in Gauteng are closed for admissions and that no cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be done on Covid-19 patients.

The private hospital operator said the messages name Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital, Life Glynnwood Hospital and Life Dalview Hospital.

“This information is false. Rumours and fake news fuel panic within communities and we implore our communities to verify information before they share such information,” said Life Healthcare general manager for emergency medicine Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.

He said all Life Healthcare hospitals are operational.