Stop fuelling panic, says health group as it debunks ‘fake news’ about hospital closures

Life Healthcare Group has dismissed as fake WhatsApp messages saying three of its hospitals in Gauteng are closed for admissions and that no cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be done on Covid-19 patients.
The private hospital operator said the messages name Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital, Life Glynnwood Hospital and Life Dalview Hospital.
“This information is false. Rumours and fake news fuel panic within communities and we implore our communities to verify information before they share such information,” said Life Healthcare general manager for emergency medicine Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.
He said all Life Healthcare hospitals are operational.
“Furthermore, any life-threatening emergency will always be received and attended to immediately at any Life Healthcare emergency unit.”
He said hospital capacity is fluid and it is a reality that intensive care units and high care units are under strain in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and parts of Gauteng.
“The hospitals are prepared in terms of their tailored, scalable response plans, ensuring that we can respond to the changing environment as the patient needs change. However, human resources and equipment are finite and there are constraints on the numbers of patients that can be cared for within our facilities.
“As such it is important for all South African’s to abide by the new lockdown requirements and to be responsible, wear a mask, sanitise and socially distance,” he said.
Life Healthcare said employees, nurses and doctors are under enormous pressure, but remain focused in efforts to manage its hospitals and care for patients with and without Covid-related conditions.