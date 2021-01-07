Neighbourly Notes – 10 December 2020

IT has now been 259 days since the national lockdown was imposed and things are not going so well here in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, of which Ndlambe is part. Identified by the Covid Command Council as a hotspot for the coronavirus, new restrictions have been applied to the Nelson Mandela Bay area and, on Wednesday, health minister, Zweli Mkhize was in the Sarah Baartman district to assess the situation and determine what, if any, new restrictions will be applied to this area.

NDLAMBE Municipality is holding an open council meeting this morning (Thursday December 10) at 10am at the Civic Centre. In the agenda there is a festive season contingency plan which Talk of the Town will relate to our readers once it is approved. However, there are a number of restrictions that have already been imposed and should be noted. The krantz area, which has been closed for some time already, will be closed over the entire festive season (until January 10 next year). There has not been any extension granted to liquor outlets over the holidays and the normal liquor board trading hours will apply throughout the season. We are rapidly approaching Day Zero, and water is still a very important issue in the area, specifically over the holiday period. Locals and holidaymakers are cautioned to minimise their water usage and carry out all water saving methods as have been issued. These include reporting all water leaks to the municipality, refraining from using hoses to water gardens or wash cars and so forth. Until something is done to increase water availability in the area it is critical that locals and holidaymakers understand there is no more water in the area, so saving every drop of what remains is essential.

A WARM welcome to all holidaymakers gracing our fair area. Despite our obvious issues here in Ndlambe and Makhanda, we wish you a fabulous holiday and trust you will enjoy everything the Sunshine Coast has to offer.

IT has been rumoured the beaches in our area could be closed over the holiday period, and we might hear news of this by either minister Mkhize on Wednesday or at the council meeting on Thursday. However, if true we cannot allow this to happen. Our holidaymakers are the area’s lifeblood and it will lead to a collapse of the season’s economy. Residents must make a stand if any decision is to close our beaches. TotT will keep our readers informed of all developments as they occur. Watch for news on our web page, www.talkofthetown.co.za or our Facebook page, group, or on Twitter for the latest news on any further restrictions. to the area.

AS from Friday, our free holiday supplement – the Sunshine Holiday – is available at outlets where Talk of the Town is sold, as well as from the Tourism office, various hotels, B&Bs and guest houses and, of course, the TotT office at the corner of Miles Street and the R72. It is jam-packed with everything happening over the holiday season, local products and services, interesting places to see and seasonal advice. Talk of the Town will continue to be published weekly, so to all of you out there, happy holidays!

ANYONE studying the international markets will be aware they are in turmoil with companies closing their doors and unemployment at an all-time high. This is due to the contentious transfer of power in the US, the Chinese invasion into Western markets and the EU, and the UK being in seeming deadlock over Brexit. SA’s currency is simply hovering, like a drowning man awaiting someone to throw him a lifeline. Unemployment in SA is now at an official 30.1%, but the true figure is closer to 50%. Unless action is taken to stabilise the situation things look bleak for 2021. With last year’s figures in brackets, the rand was trading at R14.94 (R14.79) to the US dollar, the pound was R20.10 (R19.48) and the euro R18.12 (R16.38). The gold price was $1,861.53 ($1,467.70), platinum was $1,029.00 ($897.78) and Brent Crude was trading at $49.03 ($63.92).

