SA’s Covid-19 figures: 938,216 recoveries, 200,565 active cases, 31,809 deaths

Although recoveries continue to outpace active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, there has been a sharp rise in recorded infections.

Over the past two weeks South Africa rose again two places to 16th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 63.7-million, compared to 1,909,459 deaths.

There are more than 40-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of January 8, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 1,170,590 cases, of which 938,216 have recovered and 31,809 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.7% compared to 3.27% deaths in closed cases. There are 200,565 active cases, of which just 546 (0.27%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 200,019 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 533 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 88,638,905 total cases, of which 1,909,459 have died and 63,731,937 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 22,888,943 (99.5%) are in a mild condition and 108,566 (0.5%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

