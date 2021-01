Important news from NEASA (National Employers Association of South Africa)

The Minister of Employment and Labour, TW Nxesi, published a government gazette, on September 7 last year indicating that the TERS benefits will be available until the end of the national disaster or until withdrawn by the Minister.

However, the Minister has subsequently withdrawn the notice of September 7 and indicated that the TERS benefits will not be available for any period after October 15, 2020.

