Another NCAL success story

Siyanda Qutywa is a humble boy who loves to work hard. But, like many other boys in the township, he had anger issues.

Activities like Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) helped Qutywa choose differently and deal with anger. His active involvement in Nemato Change a Life (NCAL) activities and attending his sessions has, by his own admission, made Qutywa become a better human being.

“What he likes most about the organisation is that it offers a wide variety of programmes and sports to choose from, making it easy to learn new things,” said Blom.

“He aspires to be a South African handball player travelling and representing South Africa around the world. His highlight is a trip to Johannesburg in 2019 where we visited places like Hector Peterson Museum and Mandela’s house in Soweto. He is doing Grade 11 this year and he wants to study IT management.”

Qutywa’s advice to the youth is: “Success is not easy, and certainly not for the lazy. Get up and make the moves for your life.”

