Load-shedding stops at 11pm on Monday: Eskom

Load-shedding will end at 11pm on Monday, power utility Eskom said.
However, it warned that the electricity network was “vulnerable and unpredictable”.
“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load-shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as the generation capacity has improved after the return of some generators to service,” the power utility said in a statement.
Eskom said in the past 24 hours it had returned to service two generation units each at the Kusile, Kriel and Tutuka power stations.
“Another two generation units are expected to return to service tomorrow [Tuesday], while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered,” it said.
“While the supply situation has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable. As Eskom has regularly stated, the risk of load-shedding remains elevated while we conduct increased reliability maintenance.”
TimesLIVE