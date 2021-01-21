Veterinary clinic changes hands

After 32 years as a Veterinarian in private practice, and the past 12 years as the principal of the Kowie Veterinary Clinic, Dr LeRey Fourie retired on January 4 this year, and has personally assured that the practice will continue to grow and prosper into the future.

The clinic was founded by Fourie who took over a one-man veterinary practice in 2009 located in town where it remained until she purchased the property on Southwell Road and moved the practice to its current location.

With LeRey’s retirement, Dr Helena Brink takes over as principal of the facility, and her husband Gerhard is appointed as the practice manager of Kowie Vet Clinic.

See the full story in this week’s Talk of the Town. Out now.

Share this: Tweet



