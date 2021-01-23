Concerns about suspected land grab

What appeared to be a land grab in Alfred Road behind a recycling depot has raised concerns among residents in the area.

A concerned resident alerted Talk of the Town about the incident last Thursday, describing it as a mushrooming of shacks.

However, upon checking the site on Sunday TotT found no shacks but rather a fence around the field using poles and zinc sheeting. The TotT reporter found only one structure which looked like a shack attached to zinc fencing.

Poles had been erected in a square around the field but the zinc sheeting is only attached to one part of the fence, making it appear the structure was not finished.

No people were present when TotT visited, but there were tyre tracks on the ground.

TotT asked Ndlambe Municipality spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa if the municipality was aware of any activity taking place in the area, and the possibility of a land grab.

He responded: “We are doing our investigation as to what is happening there. We will give you feedback.”

