Cattle auction at the showgrounds a great success

Following the disappointing news that the 2021 Bathurst Agricultural Show, like the 2020 show, had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the imposed restrictions, it was good to see such a good turnout to support the cattle auction, conducted as usual by Hobson & Co. on Thursday morning.

The cattle were led into the pen where bidders had an opportunity to view the animals. There were plenty of farmers ready to buy the cattle and some farmers who do not usually sell at auction also brought their animals in order to support the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) who run the auctions and the show.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped to support the society during these difficult times,” said BAS president Danny Wepener. “We really appreciate your continuing support of BAS as well as for the auctions and the show itself.”

Next years show is planned for April 1-3 2022 but, in the meantime, other fundraising efforts will be explored to ensure the show’s survival.

More information on planned events will be published as they become available.

