Neighbourly Notes – 31 December 2020

TONIGHT is the night we say farewell to 2020 and welcome in the New Year. Of course, due to restrictions, no-one will be around to welcome in the New Year as the curfew kicks in. But we will survive. South Africans are a tough lot and have bounced back from worse. To you and your family, we wish you all the joy and merriment the season should offer and hope that 2021 will be the best year yet.

IT’S the last day of what has turned out to be a very trying year for everyone, not just in South Africa but around the world. South Africa marks 280 days out of 365 under national lockdown restrictions that have seen businesses close due to lack of income, placing thousands out of work at a time when money is scarce. But we have also witnessed some great acts of kindness and generosity as well. Out frontline staff at hospitals and clinics have been generally exemplary, our EMS serviceman and women have been on call throughout, despite a number having been attacked. Our security companies have responded to the many crimes committed in our area, ordinary people have done without to ensure others receive food; the list goes on. Now, with water still a major concern in Ndlambe, the beaches closed and Eskom ready to switch off the lights once more without any notice, we are left to contemplate the year that has been and consider whether we could have done things differently. May your plans for 2021 be productive and positive ones as we hopefully watch the dangers of Covid-19 slowly dissipate. The good thing is that if you’re reading this, you have survived so far. But let’s hope that 2021 gives us the opportunity to do more than survive, but thrive and make up all we have lost in 2020.

