Bomb squad frees cash guard with explosive device strapped to body

A police bomb disposal team disarmed an explosive device strapped to the body of a hijacked cash-in-transit guard in Cape Town on Saturday.

SBV Services confirmed that two teams of guards delivering cash to an ATM were hijacked and later released unharmed on the N2 near Macassar.

“One of the staff members had an explosive device strapped to his body, which has been disarmed and safely removed from the scene,” said group CEO Mark Barrett.

“We applaud our team for remaining calm during the attack and for the rapid response of the support crews.

Barrett said support and counselling was being provided for the staff involved.

The number of robbers involved in the incident is unknown. An SBV statement said the company’s risk and compliance team is investigating the incident with the police.

“Details of the incident cannot be disclosed while the investigation is under way,” said the statement.

Barrett said criminals “continue to invent new, brazen and more violent ways in an attempt to get to the money”.

He added: “We remain focused and committed to investing and adjusting our risk-mitigation actions to account for the evolving face of cash-related attacks on the industry.”

Anyone with information about Saturday’s incident is asked to contact the SBV robbery hotline on 083-408-7029. “All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained,” said the company statement.

