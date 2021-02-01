Baby found dumped in plastic bag in Port Elizabeth

TimesLIVE
An infant was found in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached.
A baby was found dumped in a black plastic bag in bushes in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, on Sunday afternoon, police said.

An inquest docket was opened.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother or may know of any woman who was recently pregnant and may be a suspect is asked to contact Humewood police on 041 504 5019/20, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

