Cash over parcel hold-up at customs is a scam

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has warned the public about e-mails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into the accounts of fraudsters.

“Members of the public receive an e-mail stating a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding. The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel.”

This is a scam. The e-mail includes a parcel number which was not generated by Sapo. Although the sender appears to be “ZA post office”, the actual e-mail address is in Morocco. Members of the public who receive the notice should delete it immediately.

Sapo said: “If there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. The post office does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection.” Anyone with information about postal crimes can contact Sapo’s toll-free crime buster hotline 0800 020 070. BY TIMESLIVE

Share this: Tweet



