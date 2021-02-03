Great auction at the Bathurst Showgounds last week

Hobson & Co have been conducting the cattle auctions at the Bathurst Showgrounds for years and, at each auction, generate as much revenue as possible for the seller and ensure a reasonable price for the buyer.

Last Thursday was no exception when a major cattle auction was conducted at the showgrounds. About 100 farmers arrived to either sell or buy cattle, all observing Covid-19 precautions and maintaining social distancing. Some sellers that did not normally sell at auction brought their animals specifically to help boost the coffers of the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS).

President of the BAS, Danny Wepener, was very pleased with the turnout as well as the number of people who participated in the auction.

“BAS wants to express its heartfelt thanks to all the sellers and buyers, as well as Hobson & Co for a very successful cattle auction,” said Wepener.

