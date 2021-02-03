Scopa wants open tender system for storage and distribution of Covid vaccine

This comes a day after the country received its first batch of vaccines from India.

In his address on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told of how more doses of vaccines were expected to be received by the country after the first million doses, from the Serum Institute of India, were officially received by the country.

“The committee has requested the two ministers to ensure that there is a transparent public adjudication of the tender processes.

“Furthermore, the committee calls upon the executive to ensure that all normal tender processes are adhered to, according to Note 3 of the National Treasury regulations and the Public Finance Management Act,” said Hlengwa.