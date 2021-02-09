‘Corrupt rats and mice’ must be booted out of the ANC, says Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed that those found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the ANC.

This week, on Twitter, Mboweni said “rats and mice” who are found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the party with immediate effect, adding that the party cannot continue the way it has been.

Mboweni suggested it was better to have fewer “better” members than a lot of corrupt members.

“Those who loot and steal must be summarily booted out of the ANC. Rats and mice must be uprooted and thrown away. We cannot go on like this,” he said.

Those who loot and steal must be summarily booted out of the ANC. Rats and mice must be uprooted and thrown away. We cannot go on like this. No! “Better Fewer But Better”. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 7, 2021

Mboweni’s remarks come after the ANC resumed the disciplinary hearing of axed Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and embattled presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko this week.

Masuku was fired as health MEC while Diko took a leave of absence in July last year, pending an investigation into allegations that her husband “scored” a R125m PPE tender. She denied wrongdoing by herself or her husband.

This is not the first time Mboweni has lashed out against corruption-accused ANC members.

Last year, at the height of the PPE investigations, he said “unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively”.

Mboweni said it was time that leadership led without fear, favour, or prejudice.

“We should be working together to defeat the virus. Not see this as an opportunity to defraud the state and unwell people. We are watching you and there have to be consequences,” he said at the time.

His recent statement drew mixed reactions from many, including former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

Seems like you’re on repeat but looting never stopped. Years back we would say a stuck record. https://t.co/XbxWTINRUm — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) February 7, 2021

You’re the minister of finance… these happen right under your nose Try waking up — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) February 7, 2021

Exactly as Head of National Treasury, he needs to enforce accountability when funding all this department and share with us Tax payers as to what happened to our Tax. — Sir Ptar (@082peter) February 7, 2021

The minister of finance shouldn’t have allowed them unfettered access to funds. Thieves will thieve. But systems are supposed to stop them. — Abigail 🇿🇦 (@GlassPearl) February 7, 2021

BY Unathi Nkanjeni

