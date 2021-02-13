Premier breaks silence on health MEC’s Mandela funeral scandal charges

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is likely to take action against embattled health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who is linked to the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Gomba and other senior government and ANC officials were released on R1,000 bail each by the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.

“I view criminal charges against our health MEC very seriously,” Mabuyane posted on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Now that she has been charged by the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and was released on bail, I will look into this matter and will soon communicate my decision to the people of the province. I urge you to report corruption on 0800 701701.” Mabuyane’s office later released a statement reiterating his stance on the charges faced by Gomba. “It is worth noting that when the premier appointed Ms Gomba, she was not facing any charges because the NPA provisionally withdrew charges against her,” the statement read. However, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Mabuyane’s spokesperson, would not tell DispatchLIVE whether Mabuyane would take disciplinary action. The health MEC is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender last year and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

