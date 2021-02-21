Fire damages Fort Hare economics building

“A lot of damage has been caused by the fire.

“Everyone is all over the show. A portion of the first floor is affected,” she said.

A video sent to the Dispatch shows blaze fire flame coming out of a portion of the top floor of the building.

SRC president Siphiwo Ngcenge said students and staff clubbed together to extinguish the fire.

“What is shocking is that the building was under renovations. It is an old building but it was still being used.

“Everyone came out to assist, the students, the vice-chancellor [Sakhela Buhlungu] and staff. We do not know the cause of it.

Ngcenge said almost 95% of students were not on campus.

“We are crossing fingers that it will not affect students that much even though loss will be there. Most work was done through online learning.

“The fire was seemingly from top down but we do not finer details of whether anyone was injured. Most damage is on the first floor,” Ngcenge.