Site of new RO plant shrouded in secrecy as guard tries to prevent video being taken

Talk of the Town went to see the site of the new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant next to the Port Alfred sewerage works. Ndlambe Municipality awarded the tender to Cape Town-based Quality Filtration Systems (QFS). It has not been explained why the site was moved from the original intended location at the Wharf Street bend, where a sign for the project has been placed, and where a temporary SWRO plant was situated about 10 years ago. When Talk of the Town arrived, a Hi-Tec security guard exited the site compound and told us we needed a permit to be there. We explained we did not want to enter the site compound, but were just viewing the intended site of the RO plant from public land, and that it was in the public interest. The guard tried to prevent Talk of the Town taking a video of the site, but then retreated into the compound. A woman wearing a jacket with QFS branding also started taking a video of us.

