Once more, Eskom has implemented stage 2 loadshedding.

Alexandria, Bathurst, Port Alfred, Kleinemonde and Kenton-on-Sea will all be subject to the same schedule.

Wednesday March 10 – Loadshedding begins at 11pm so areas unaffected

Thursday March 11 – 3am to 5.30am and 11am to 1.30pm

Friday March 12 – 11am to 1.30pm and 7pm to 9.30pm

Should the schedule change TotT will keep you up-to-date.

Share this: Tweet