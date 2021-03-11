Kowie Museum opens again this weekend

With Level 1 lockdown restrictions in place, once again the Kowie Museum will be opening on Fridays and Saturdays from March 12. Opening times are 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Strict Covid protocols will be followed, and visitors need to be masked and stick to the limit of 10 visitors at any one time due to the size of the building. The entrance fee is R20 for adults and R10 for children.

The museum is completely funded by these fees and donations, thus the last year has been a hard one without any income since March 2020.

“Covid completely changed the face of the celebrations that were being planned to commemorate the arrival of the 1820 Settlers 200 years ago, the first ships arriving in Port Elizabeth in April of that years,” said museum curator Marilyn Pattenden.



