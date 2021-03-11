Port Alfred Blood Drive

Due to a low number of units bled at SANBS’ last blood drive in February at the Port Alfred Girl Guide Hall, they appeal to donors to please support the next blood drive in Port Alfred which is scheduled for Wednesday March 17 2021.

The blood drives will be at the Port Alfred Girl Guide Hall between 1pm to 6pm.

“Our blood stocks are critically very low and might end up not being able to supply all those who needs the blood. We are appealing to you to please support these upcoming blood drives by donating your life saving blood,” SANBS said.

