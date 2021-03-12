Pop in at the Red Apple Eatery

You know you can’t go to the seaside and not have fish and chips somewhere along the way!

The Red Apple Eatery offers fresh fish every Friday. Throw in some crispy calamari, steaks, artisanal breads, kids’ movies and some live music and it’s guaranteed to be a great experience for the whole family. It is open till 9pm on Fridays.

On Saturdays they fire up the pizza oven for the best Woodfired Pizza in town. Build your own pizza by selecting three toppings of your choice. Burgers are also a Saturday favourite. Get two large three-topping pizzas or two sauce/relish burgers for only R150. Try their new breakfast pizza or breakfast burger for only R75.

On Sundays they present a three-course Sunday roast. This includes a starter, two roasted meats, rice, roast potatoes, two vegetables and a dessert for only R150. Fantastic value and sumptuous food, what more could you want? Lunch is served at 12.30pm and bookings are essential.

Situated on the R72 in Bushman’s River Mouth, The Red Apple Eatery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 8am for good coffee and cake, great breakfasts, artisanal foods, freshly baked goods, with free wifi, a kids’ playground, indoor and outdoor seating and a function venue. Open for sit down, take-away and curbside pickup. Contact (046) 648-1041.

Share this: Tweet



