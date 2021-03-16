All will be well at ‘the centre of the universe’

Get ready to relax and gain new skills and insights into how to handle life post-pandemic at the chilled Bathurst Wellness Weekend over the long weekend from March 20 to 22.

The packed programme of talks, workshops, classes and therapies offer something for everyone as Bathurst’s friendly healers invite visitors to share the restorative energy of their calm village at “the centre of the universe”.

Radionic Therapy is successfully used for accelerating healing, clearing up infections, detoxing and more. The Rife Medic Resonator generates specific, very accurate frequency signals, selected as per requested treatment and applied to the person holding the probes. Price R200, Wellness Weekend special discount 25%. Book with Maya on 071-273-6666.

Clumber Valley Natural Products invites you to listen to two talks. The first on Saturday March 20, at 11am: Essential Oils for Healing. Improve your wellness drop by drop. The second on Monday March 22, at 9.30am: Helpful or harmful? What are you really putting on to your body? The effects of chemicals in modern day skincare products. E-mail clumbervalley@gmail.com for bookings. Tickets R40pp per talk payable in advance, or R50 at the door, space permitting.

Finn Rautenbach from Finn Grows will talk about medical plants that facilitate rejuvenation and relaxation with two workshops – March 20 at 3.30pm and March 21 at 11am. To find out more and book, contact Finn on 082-507-7664.

Loving Handz Holistic Healing Centre offers you health and beauty of your choice. Between Robbie and Ilonka you can choose from a range of treatments including Cranio Sacral Therapy, massage, reflex points, facials, manicures, pedicures and exfoliation treatments. Book with Robbie on 073-629-2705.

With more than 30 years’ experience in alternative healing therapies, Rose-Marie de Braak will be offering herbal foot bath and hot stone foot massage with reflexology treatment or with acupuncture, head massage and trigger point therapy. Cost R300. Contact 072-588-6397 or e-mail dvlgibson@gmail.com for appointments.

Healing Heart & Art Escapes will present two new interactive three-hour workshops at The Bathurst Labyrinth and Meander: Colour your life with the medicine of nature on Saturday March 20, at 9.30am. This workshop is an introduction on how to use the Body Spirit Medicine Wheel for your health and self-care practices. Resetting your inner compass workshop will be held on Sunday March 21 at 2pm. Then balance and heal your chakras using the Bathurst Meander 5 circuit labyrinth as a walking meditation tool, followed by a Dot Art painting session to create your own handheld labyrinth. Cost is R600 per workshop. Book with Ruth on 082-755-6037.

