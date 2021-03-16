UPDATE: Car plunges into Kowie River killing driver

Updated with information from SAPS local spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender.

At around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday) a car ran off the road in Wharf Street travelling toward town, plunging into the Kowie River and killing the driver, a female in her 30s. According to an eye witness, police divers had to be called from East London to recover the body.

It appears that the NSRI was not involved in the recovery operation.

Details on the incident are still sketchy and Talk of the Town is awaiting a full police report to confirm the details of what actually occurred and will publish the full story in this week’s edition.

