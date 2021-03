The Stage 1 loadshedding schedule for Ndlambe (that is, Alexandria, Kenton/Bushmans/Cannon Rocks, Bathurst, Kleinemonde and Port Alfred) is as follows:

Wednesday March 17 – 23.00pm to 1am on Thursday morning.

Thursday March 18 – No loadshedding

Friday March 19 – 7am to 9.30am

Saturday March 20 – 3pm to 5.30pm

Sunday March 21 – Loadshedding should be over, but the schedule states 9pm to 11.30pm.

