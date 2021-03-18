Putt Bridge closed to vehicles for 10 days to repair sewerage line

Ndlambe Municipality has advised residents that Putt Bridge, the bridge from Wharf Street to Van der Riet Street, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from today, March 18 for approximately ten days to effect “final repairs” to the CBD sewerage line.

Foot traffic will be permitted on the north side of the bridge between Wharf and Van der Riet Streets.

“This closure is necessary as the pipeline between the manhole in Main Street west of the Kowie River and the manhole leading to the sewerage pump close to the Tourism office is damaged,” municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said in the press statement.

“The site has been excavated to a depth of approximately 4m and specialised equipment allowing for horizontal drilling to the manhole is en-route. This will allow for a new pipeline to be installed between the two manholes.”

Work is scheduled to start on Tuesday March 23.

In the interim, a temporary pipeline will be laid between the two manholes and sewage will be pumped to the Main/West pump station. This will alleviate sewage overflows within the CBD, Dumezweni assured.

