Bathurst Sports Festival produces good result

A soccer tournament for U13 and U15 players, named The Bathurst Sport Festival 2021, was held at Nolukhanyo Township over the weekend of March 13 and 14.

A total of nine teams from each division competed for the top prize.

“There were top performers who won player of the tournament from both divisions but what was important was that everyone got active and everyone was happy,” organiser Vuyolwethu Sontsonga said.

“Children need to be active every day to promote their healthy growth and development.

Kids who establish healthy lifestyle patterns at a young age will carry them – and their benefits – forward for the rest of their lives that was the order of the day. This tournament wouldn’t have been successful without the help of people from the Bathurst village and local businesses. A big thank you goes to all those that assisted in making the weekend and the tournament a great success.”

Sontsonga is a co-ordinator/coach with The Bathurst Sport Development, an activity-based organisation.

