Cricket clinic at the Country Club this weekend

Calling on all youth interested in learning more about the game of cricket. Join Siphe Mzaidume at the Port Alfred Country Club this Saturday or Sunday to hone your skills.

Mzaidume has taken the knowledge he has gained in playing in teams in different parts of the world and wants to give back to the community where he was brought up and where his family still reside. A regular visitor to Port Alfred, Mzaidume is now based in Croyden in England but decided that this trip home he would like to pass some of his knowledge to the younger cricketers.

The clinic will be run on both Saturday and Sunday this Easter weekend from 11am to 1pm.

“This is just basic training,” said Mzaidume. “We will be practising in the nets to test bowling and batting techniques as well as doing some fielding practice. I will be monitoring the players and help them with personalised advice during the last session of each clinic.”

The clinic will be restricted to children and youth from 15 to 18-years-of-age. Due to covid-19 restrictions, Mzaidume is limiting the class to just 10 participants each day.

“Not the same participants,” added Mzaidume, meaning that a total of 20 participants can attend the clinic over the weekend.

The entry fee to the clinic is R50 per participant each day. All funds raised will go to the Port Alfred Country Club.

“Foxy at the club said that parents are welcome to stay during the clinic as the bar will be open and they can watch their kids learn more about the game,” Mzaidume said.

If you would like to join the action, please contact Siphe Mzaidume on 072-873-4869. Booking is essential. Mzimande may also be contacted via email on sipsies09@gmail.com.

