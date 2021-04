The wheels of justice are letting down Mfundo Gwebile who was severely attacked on December 29 2020, allegedly by his girlfriend’s two brothers together with their friend.

An emotional Gwebile, who claimed to be heart-broken by seeing his attackers roaming the streets, said he was attacked on the said date with a panga. He said during the attack his left leg got broken. His right arm required stitches following the attack.

