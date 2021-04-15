Water supply interruptions for Ward 3 and 4 next week

Albany Coast reverse osmosis plant being upgraded

Amatola Water would like to inform the residents of Ward 3 and 4 in Ndlambe Municipality that there will be a complete plant shutdown at the Albany Coast reverse osmosis (RO) plant on April 19 and 20 2021 from 7.30am until 6pm.

Residents can expect water interruptions between 10am and 2pm. This is a result of the plant upgrade meant to enhance water supply at the Albany Coast RO plant.

“Amatola Water will be installing a new BMS pump and re-routing the buffer tanks feed pipeline,” Amatola Water spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise said.

“Due to this service there will be intermittent water supply coming from Albany Coast plant. However, the organisation has made prior arrangements for the provision of water services while the plant upgrade is still in process.

“We appreciate your understanding in this particular instance and urge you to continue using water sparingly and suspend huge water consuming activities for at least these two days for sustainability of water supply in the area,” Sogayise said.

“Amatola Water apologises for the inconvenience that might be caused by this exercise.”

