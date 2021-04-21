Get ready for the Bathurst Agricultural Society’s Fun Day – May 29

With the Bathurst Agricultural Show having been cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) will be holding a Fun Day on Saturday May 29.

Although this is not a replacement for the full Show, BAS has organised a really fun Saturday for the whole family. The preliminary programme below shows the activities and events you may watch or participate in. Watch out for the Ride-on Lawnmower Races, especially the senior’s race where there is bound to be a lot of excitement. Please note, events may change before the programme is finalised.

SATURDAY 29th MAY 2021 TIME EVENT VENUE 07:00 – ONWARDS MAIN GATE OPEN 07:00 – ONWARDS BREAKFAST BACON & EGG ROLLS, HAMBURGERS, CHIPS & TOASTED SANDWICHES BEER GARDEN 08:00 – 17:00 MEMORIAL HALL – VIEWING & SALE OF HOME INDUSTRIES EXHIBITS MEMORIAL HALL 08:00 – 17:00 VARIOUS OUTDOOR STALLS SHOW GROUNDS 10:00 – ONWARDS BEER GARDEN PUB BEER GARDEN 10:00 – 14:00 ALPACAS ON SHOW SHOW GROUNDS 10:00 – 14:00 CLASSIC CARS SHOW GROUNDS 10:45 – 11:00 TOWN CRYERS SHOW GROUNDS 11:00 – 12:00 RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – JUNIORS MAIN ARENA 11:00 – 13:00 VINYL MUSIC BY SHANE FOOD COURT STAGE 12:00 – 14:00 TURN ‘N BURN BARREL RACING MAIN ARENA 13:00 – 13:30 BELLY DANCING FOOD COURT STAGE 13:30 – 14:00 LINE DANCING FOOD COURT STAGE 13:45 – 14:00 TOWN CRYERS SHOW GROUNDS 14:00 – 15:00 RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – SENIORS MAIN ARENA 15:30 – ONWARDS RIDE – RUN – DRIVE RELAY MAIN ARENA 17:00 – ONWARDS LIVE BAND – “SUNSHINE ROCKERS” BEER GARDEN

