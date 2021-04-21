Get ready for the Bathurst Agricultural Society’s Fun Day – May 29

With the Bathurst Agricultural Show having been cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) will be holding a Fun Day on Saturday May 29.

Although this is not a replacement for the full Show, BAS has organised a really fun Saturday for the whole family. The preliminary programme below shows the activities and events you may watch or participate in. Watch out for the Ride-on Lawnmower Races, especially the senior’s race where there is bound to be a lot of excitement. Please note, events may change before the programme is finalised.

SATURDAY 29th MAY 2021
TIME EVENT VENUE
07:00 – ONWARDS MAIN GATE OPEN
07:00 – ONWARDS BREAKFAST BACON & EGG ROLLS, HAMBURGERS, CHIPS & TOASTED SANDWICHES BEER GARDEN
08:00 – 17:00 MEMORIAL HALL – VIEWING & SALE OF HOME INDUSTRIES EXHIBITS MEMORIAL HALL
08:00 – 17:00 VARIOUS OUTDOOR STALLS SHOW GROUNDS
10:00 – ONWARDS BEER GARDEN PUB BEER GARDEN
10:00 – 14:00 ALPACAS ON SHOW SHOW GROUNDS
10:00 – 14:00 CLASSIC CARS SHOW GROUNDS
10:45 – 11:00 TOWN CRYERS SHOW GROUNDS
11:00 – 12:00 RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – JUNIORS MAIN ARENA
11:00 – 13:00 VINYL MUSIC BY SHANE FOOD COURT STAGE
12:00 – 14:00 TURN ‘N BURN BARREL RACING MAIN ARENA
13:00 – 13:30 BELLY DANCING FOOD COURT STAGE
13:30 – 14:00 LINE DANCING FOOD COURT STAGE
13:45 – 14:00 TOWN CRYERS SHOW GROUNDS
14:00 – 15:00 RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – SENIORS MAIN ARENA
15:30 – ONWARDS RIDE – RUN – DRIVE RELAY MAIN ARENA
17:00 – ONWARDS LIVE BAND  – “SUNSHINE ROCKERS” BEER GARDEN

