Get ready for the Bathurst Agricultural Society’s Fun Day – May 29

With the Bathurst Agricultural Show having been cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) will be holding a Fun Day on Saturday May 29.
Although this is not a replacement for the full Show, BAS has organised a really fun Saturday for the whole family. The preliminary programme below shows the activities and events you may watch or participate in. Watch out for the Ride-on Lawnmower Races, especially the senior’s race where there is bound to be a lot of excitement. Please note, events may change before the programme is finalised.
|SATURDAY 29th MAY 2021
|TIME
|EVENT
|VENUE
|07:00 – ONWARDS
|MAIN GATE OPEN
|07:00 – ONWARDS
|BREAKFAST BACON & EGG ROLLS, HAMBURGERS, CHIPS & TOASTED SANDWICHES
|BEER GARDEN
|08:00 – 17:00
|MEMORIAL HALL – VIEWING & SALE OF HOME INDUSTRIES EXHIBITS
|MEMORIAL HALL
|08:00 – 17:00
|VARIOUS OUTDOOR STALLS
|SHOW GROUNDS
|10:00 – ONWARDS
|BEER GARDEN PUB
|BEER GARDEN
|10:00 – 14:00
|ALPACAS ON SHOW
|SHOW GROUNDS
|10:00 – 14:00
|CLASSIC CARS
|SHOW GROUNDS
|10:45 – 11:00
|TOWN CRYERS
|SHOW GROUNDS
|11:00 – 12:00
|RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – JUNIORS
|MAIN ARENA
|11:00 – 13:00
|VINYL MUSIC BY SHANE
|FOOD COURT STAGE
|12:00 – 14:00
|TURN ‘N BURN BARREL RACING
|MAIN ARENA
|13:00 – 13:30
|BELLY DANCING
|FOOD COURT STAGE
|13:30 – 14:00
|LINE DANCING
|FOOD COURT STAGE
|13:45 – 14:00
|TOWN CRYERS
|SHOW GROUNDS
|14:00 – 15:00
|RIDE ON LAWN MOWER EVENT – SENIORS
|MAIN ARENA
|15:30 – ONWARDS
|RIDE – RUN – DRIVE RELAY
|MAIN ARENA
|17:00 – ONWARDS
|LIVE BAND – “SUNSHINE ROCKERS”
|BEER GARDEN