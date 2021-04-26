Nemato Change a Life (NCAL) Sport

From Talk of the Town – April 22

Gymnastics

Trials for African Championships proved the strength of the Nemato Change a Life (NCAL) gymnastics team. Four of the six strongest South African trampoline gymnasts are from Nemato Gymnastics Club.

The African Championships is the qualifying competition for the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics federation had set the qualification norms for African Champs far beyond reach, to avoid the high ‘risk’ of a gymnast qualifying for the Olympics.

“We fail to understand why the federation doesn’t want trampoline gymnasts to compete at the Olympics,” said NCAL founder Jan Blom.

Rowing

The beginners rowing and swimming course went well this summer, with a group of new rowers joining the club. Rowers can now train on the rowing machines (ergos) watching themselves on screen to improve their technique.

NCAL Fencing

NCAL fencers competed in the Gauteng Open in Soweto. It was NCAL’s first competition after the yearlong Covid-19 lockdown.

NCAL Handball

“Congratulations to the NCAL twins, international handball player Lihle and international gymnast Liyema, for passing matric,” said Blom “We got new strong goal nets, to replace the little that was left of our old nets.”

Blom said that, after a shaky start following the lockdown, the club is back on track and pulling in new members. “Hopefully there will be opportunities to compete in tournaments again soon.”

Share this: Tweet



