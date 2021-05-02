Education department still considering normal five-day schooling for all primary school pupils

The department of basic education is considering the possibility of allowing all primary school pupils to return to school on a full-time basis.

In a statement, education ministry spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The department is currently investigating the possibility of returning all learners at primary school level due to the learning losses suffered as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal is now being considered at the national joint operational and intelligence structure.

“The council of education ministers will also consider the matter this week. An announcement on the outcome of the discussions will be made in due course,” he added.

While TimesLIVE had last month reported that meetings about this were under way, the department has confirmed that this only affects primary schoolchildren for now.