Port Alfred water crisis: 25 days of supply left

RO plant will supply no additional water, it will merely replace the ‘Sarel Hayward temporary solution’

In Ndlambe Municipality’s latest media statement on the water crisis released this afternoon, they say only 25 days of water remain from source.

The municipality says Port Alfred is the area hardest hit by drought and is in “dire straits”.

“We are presently pumping a combined average of 2.7 (megalitres) ML per day from the central belt boreholes, east bank dune pumps, Nel borehole and Sarel Hayward Dam temporary solution,” the notice from municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said.

“Approximately 1.8ML of the available water is presently coming from the temporary Sarel Hayward solution, however, calculations have been done indicating that only 25 days of water remains from this source.”

The 2ML sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant is on track for completion at the end of May, according to Dumezweni.

“It will take approximately one week after completion to get water pumping through the whole system. Thus, by the beginning of June, we can reasonably expect the water production to be the same as it is presently because the RO plant water production will take the place of the Sarel Hayward temporary solution,” he said.

Various water schedules have been implemented to accommodate as many people as possible, Dumezweni said.

However, due to the present extremely low levels of water, it has been decided to open water to all areas from 6am to 10am daily, as alternating water to various areas has been ineffective.

“Bear in mind that it may take some time for water to reach some areas, and that high lying areas will sadly not have water availability,” Dumezweni said. “To mitigate this, the installed water tanks will continue to be filled on a regular basis, with water being carted from Cannon Rocks and Kenton-on-Sea on a daily basis.”

At present, a portion of pipeline is being laid from boreholes at the Fish Farm east of Port Alfred, joining the line from the central belt boreholes to augment additional water.

Share this: Tweet



