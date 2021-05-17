Family of murder victim Yolandi Botes appeal for help in finding her killers

A ceremony was held in memory of Yolandi Botes in Brakpan on Saturday May 15. The family of Botes, whose body parts were found in the Vaal River, is pleading for help from anyone who can shed light on her brutal murder. In an interview with Pixie Pink, Botes’ sister Mariska Oosthuizen, an activist for abused women and children, said they became suspicious after not hearing anything from her. Oosthuizen said Botes was very active in the family WhatsApp group she started and it was “weird” for her to go silent. “We were very close and it was very weird that we didn’t hear anything from her,” she told Pink. Botes’ mother, Ria van Deventer was consoled by community members Pictures: ALON SKUY​

1 of 11

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



