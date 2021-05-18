DM Radue Optometrists supports local football club

Romans Football Club gratefully received much needed tracksuits from DM Radue Optometrists last week, the donation enthusiastically welcomed by team manager Masixole Shakes Zweni, senior players and club management.

DM Radue staff members Andrew Nell and Chumisa Magopeni handed over the tracksuits to Zweni, who said there were 20 tracksuits for players and six for the management.

The tracksuits come at a time when they are needed most as winter is already felt, Zweni said.

“We have got blue and white tracksuits for our players which is our home game colours. We also received navy and white for the management which is our away game colours.”

Zweni went on to explain how his relationship with Dr Radue came about.

“It goes back to three years ago when I came to see him for my eye observation. It grew from there as a sport-loving person that doctor is and to a sport person that I am in the township with an aim of development,” he said.

Zweni further highlighted that in 2018 Dr Radue supported them with two sets of football kit and promised them that if they could win a play-off for the South African Breweries League, which they lost in 2019, he would buy them tracksuits.

Romans Football Club’s loss in the play-offs for the SAB League did not alter Dr Radue’s promise – he bought them tracksuits anyway.

Zweni asserted that the team was determined to return the favour.

“As the league continues in the 2021 season we still want to fulfil our promise to him as he has fulfilled his promise. We will qualify for play-offs and we will win them, not just for us but for him as well,” he said.

