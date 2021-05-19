DA loses motion to scrap e-tolls as ANC denies dragging its feet on the matter

Efforts by the DA in Gauteng to get the government to scrap e-tolls fell flat after the ANC in the province voted against its motion.

Opposition MP Solly Msimanga tabled the motion at the provincial legislature on Tuesday, saying it is a “disastrous system” that must be done away with. He wanted to force Gauteng premier David Makhura to commit to scrapping the system in 30 days.

Msimanga said the tolling system was imposed on Gauteng residents and accused the ANC of using the debate about e-tolls as a ploy to give the impression it is deliberating the matter so it can lure voters ahead of the local government elections.

He lashed out at transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who was expected to announce a decision on e-tolls in March, saying residents have been left in limbo.

“It is clear that all this ANC-led government is doing is to use the e-toll issue during an election year as a ploy to get votes, but when it actually comes to ensuring that promises are delivered on as the ruling party, they are absolutely nowhere to be found. Our residents deserve better than empty promises year after year,” said Msimanga.

ANC members defended the party and said the motion to force Makhura to fast track the scrapping of e-tolls is unnecessary. Jacob Mamabolo denied accusations the ANC is misleading the public on the matter.

“The premier and the provincial government have done everything to fast track the process. The premier has led this house in doing everything that is required. For members to support a motion that calls on the premier to fast track the process has outlived its usefulness,” he said. The DA said it will continue to pressure the government to scrap e-tolls. Mbalula is expected to announce the decision on e-tolls this week. He told the National Council of Provinces two weeks ago that government is at the tail end of its deliberations on the matter, which has taken longer to resolve than anticipated.

