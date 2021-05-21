Bathurst Weekend Diversion – Update Garden & Home Section

Because some sections have so few entries in the House and Garden section, the Bathurst Agricultural Society has extended the entry date to Monday 24 May. It’s very easy to enter:

On line

2.Entry form at SHOW office or

3.Message the BAS offices for an entry form

There is no entry fee

You may exhibit 10 items per category IF at least one item can be judged by neutral judges anonymously.

Items still required in these sections include;

Baked goods and childrens’ baking, adult art in any medium, needlework and machine sewing, crocheted items, bottled goods, pot plants, bowl of succulents, single bloom, fruit and veg, homegrown.

Please enter this fun event where you can show your handwork.

Share this: Tweet



