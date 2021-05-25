Disturbing photo – No way to dispose of a dead animal

Photo at the end of the article and may upset sensitive readers.

Walking up Albany Road from town yesterday afternoon, this reporter came across a black plastic bag at the side of the road, opposite the Royal Alfred Marina.

On closer inspection, the bag contained the body of a domestic dog.

Whether someone’s pet died, or even if the dog had been hit by a car, someone took the time to place the carcase in a plastic bag. Yet to simply leave it at the side of the road must be a health violation and a disturbing site for passers-by, especially the many children who use the road to get to and from school.

The municipality has been contacted to provide the correct method for the disposal of dead animals.

