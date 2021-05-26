Mzansi’s Rugby Academy holds successful trials

May 15 2021 was an eventful day for Mzansi’s Rugby Academy which hosted rugby trials at Nozamo Senior Secondary School for U11, U13 and U15 boys who are eager to discover their talent in rugby.

Boys from Nemato schools and Station Hill School made use of a not-to-be-missed platform which seeks to unearth the rugby talent.

Coach Barry Scharneck gave a breakdown of the trials while also revealing what they were looking for in each player.

“We were looking for 30 kids per age group (U11s, U13s and U15s), so 90 in total. In terms of what we were looking for, we were most focused on working with children who want to play rugby. Coaches were looking at their natural skills and forecasting their potential through various drills and games,” he said.

“We have since worked hard off-season with the approval from the Eastern Province Rugby Union to get our kids fit for the 2021 season and our trials have confirmed our numbers for the year. We are now looking forward to formulating our squads and playing competitive fixtures in the months ahead.”

Scharneck described the platform as a stepping stone to better opportunities. “The more exposure our kids have on the rugby platform, the better for their futures,” he said.

He further mentioned that Mzansi’s Rugby Academy started as a small idea and came into reality in early 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown shut the country down.

“Special mention to one of our sponsors, Pick n Pay Port Alfred who donated a large amount of water for the day. Thank you,” Scharneck said.

