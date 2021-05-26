The Bathurst Weekend Diversion is getting nearer – are you ready for fun?

Don’t miss live band, Sunshine Rockers, on Saturday late afternoon

The Bathurst Agricultural Show is one of the highlights on the Eastern Cape social calendar, a place where the whole family can enjoy.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2020 show (which would have been the 112th Bathurst Agricultural Show, and a commemoration of the bi-centennial anniversary of the British Settlers arrival in the Eastern Cape) was cancelled.

Plans were made to hold the bi-centennial celebrations until the 2021 show but, because of the pandemic, this was also cancelled.

Yet, the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS), responsible for the organisation and overall management of the show, could generate little income during the pandemic, and BAS president, Danny Wepener, was concerned.

“We need to give a big thank you to Hobson and Co during this period,” said Wepener. “The cattle auctions Hobson and Co held at the showgrounds at least helped us to keep our heads above water.

“In fact, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our sponsors and supporters. Without you, and the patience you’ve shown over the last two shows, the show would not be possible.”

But, it wasn’t just the BAS that was under pressure. Residents of the area, not to mention the overseas visitors that wanted to follow the journey of the 1620 Settlers, were desperate for some Eastern Cape-style entertainment.

Wepener and his team began devising a mini-show that would conform to the Covid-19 restrictions while also entertaining the locals, generating revenue for local stallholders as well as for the BAS to ensure future shows could take place.

The BathurstDiversion Weekend was thus conceived and now, this weekend May 29 and 30, it will take place at the Bathurst Showgrounds.

here’s lots of fun to be had by all including ride-on lawnmower races, Turn n Burn Barrel races, a potjie competition, the Lockdown Blues Caberet, a ride-run-drive relay, Line Dancing, Belly Dancers, Home Industries section, Town Criers, vinyl music by Shane Steenkamp and a whole lot more.

One of the main attractions is Saturday evening’s date with a live band, Sunshine Rockers who will be rocking the Beer Garden from 5pm onwards.

It’s going to be a blast.

So get to the Bathurst weekend Diversion this weekend, relax and enjoy a great day in rural South Africa.

Entrance fee (either day): Adults R40, teenagers R20 and children under six, free (accompanied by an adult)

For BAS members, entrance is free.

