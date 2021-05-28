Ndlambe Municipality cleaning up Port Alfred Duck Pond

Port Alfred residents and commuters through town may have noticed a flurry of cleaning activity around the Duck Pond adjacent to Southwell Road this week. Ndlambe Municipality has responded to Talk of the Town’s photos, video and queries about the assortment of litter polluting the Duck Pond. Some people had even dumped used tyres in the water, which is home to aquatic life as well as a natural sanctuary for birdlife. Cutting back the bush, workers revealed even more accumulated refuse than could been seen by a casual observer. Talk of the Town’s reporter visited the clean-up.

