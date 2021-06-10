EducationNewsLocal News School pictures from around Ndlambe By Talk of the Town Reporter - June 10, 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 6 GIFT OF SHOES: Insurance company Assupol visited Alexandria Christian Academy to donate shoes to eight underprivileged students last week. The team from Assupol is pictured with principal Rae Emslie and the eight students LEARNING THROUGH EXPERIMENTATION: Budding Bushwillow scientists, from left, Emma Cameron, Thayfur Rashid, Marijke Wigley, science teacher Yvonne van Breugel and Elvira Tsikos studying organic decomposition in their science unit on composting HARD WORKER: Grade 1 learner at El Shaddai Christian Academy, Lara Oosthuizen, could not stop smiling after receiving a certificate for being the student of the week and proving that consistent hard work pays off MODELLING FLAIR: Julie Gilbert, Grade 2 teacher at El Shaddai Christian Academy, took part in the fashion show modeling clothing from 2nd Time Around at the Ladies’ Night Market last Thursday that was held to raise funds for Port Alfred High School, Kowie Foundation School and El Shaddai Christian Academy STOCKING UP: Nemato Spar kindly donated a substantial amount of groceries to the Port Alfred High School Phakamisa Pantry Project. Saying thank you are, standing from left, head boy Jarryd Harty, deputy head boy Armand Oosthuizen, head girl Carissa le Roux and deputy head girl Yolisa Bobo. The Pantry provides care parcels to 30 children from Grades 1 to 12 who are enrolled at the school and have, due to a number or reasons, including the pandemic, fallen on hard times. Anyone wanting to contribute can contact Laura Guest 084-607-6174 VISITING EDEN: The Port Alfred High School Enviro Club and Interact Club members enjoyed a Saturday outing to the animal sanctuary, Retreat to Eden, where Johann Wilhelm gave the pupils a tour and an insight into the farm’s aims and activities Share this:Tweet Related