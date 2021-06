A group of campaigners picketed outside the St George’s Cathedral on June 9 and afterwards marched to parliament protesting the unfair dismissal of former Western Cape head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey. He was dismissed after he posted disparaging comments on Facebook about national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

